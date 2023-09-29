We're Hiring Wednesday
Dougherty Co. Schools, city of Thomasville to receive over $1 million in public safety grants

In total, cities and organizations throughout Georgia received around $148 million as part of the grant program.
In total, cities and organizations throughout Georgia received around $148 million as part of the grant program.(Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Parts of South Georgia are set to receive funding for public safety grants that are aimed at curbing youth violence and other issues in local communities.

The grants are part of the Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) which gives funding for causes including improving behavior health, curbing violence and more.

The Dougherty County School System, through a partnership with This WORKS, Inc., will receive $998,567 in funding for antiviolence education and behavioral health.

The city of Thomasville will see $437,185 to begin a law enforcement and mental health program to help with community emergencies.

In total, cities and organizations throughout Georgia received around $148 million as part of the grant program.

“Every sector of our society — not only the justice system, but nonprofit and faith-based groups, local leaders, and advocates, and people with lived experience who serve as credible messengers — plays a critical role in ensuring public safety and public health,” said OJP Assistant Attorney General Amy L. Solomon. “The Office of Justice Programs is proud to make these substantial investments in building community infrastructure and supporting communities as co-producers of safety and justice.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

