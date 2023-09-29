We're Hiring Wednesday
Dougherty Co. Commissioner Jones starts a “Dollars Make Sense” initiative

One Albany Commissioner is making it his mission to help adults learn financial literacy
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Financial literacy is something rarely learned except through experience. But an Albany Commissioner is working with an area technical college to teach people what they should know.

“What it (the “Dollars Make Sense” financial literacy class) does is it teaches you how to monitor your credit, and it helps you build your credit,” student Cedrick Boone said. “And what I’m expecting to get out of this program… I’m looking to purchase my first home and have a good relationship with the bank.”

Boone tells WALB, these classes are helpful, but that he believes students would benefit from learning about financial literacy at a younger age.

“We want to empower people in our community,” District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones said. “We want to have them to be able to stand on their own two feet. We want them to be able to share an American dream which is owning a home. Ownership means everything.”

According to Data USA, only about 40% of people in Albany own homes.

“This unlocks barriers and opens doors to the American dream which is home ownership and credit repair,” Commissioner Jones said. “And so certainty, this is an opportunity. I’m proud to be apart of it with Albany technical college and Ameris banks.”

Classes are full at this time, but Commissioner Jones says they will be offering another financial literacy course in the spring.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

