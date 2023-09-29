We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Coffee High School offers new aviation program to help students become pilots

The school is doing so through a partnership with Middle Georgia State University.
By Jay Douglas
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee High School is hoping to introduce their students to the aviation industry.

The school is doing so through a partnership with Middle Georgia State University. Some of the things, teachers want the students to know are the basic skills needed to fly an airplane.

“The understand that they need to pay attention to everything that they do,” Aviation Instructor John Brown said. “Following their checklist. Following the regulations. Not taking shortcuts.”

Brown got inspired, to teach this program, from his service in the Air Force.

“Pilots and flight attendants they have to defuse those situations. I think it’s teaching them life skills. Learning how to deal with difficult situations,” Dr. Adon Clark, who work in Middle Georgia’s School of Aviation, said.

Middle Georgia offers a Bachelor’s in Aviation Sciences and Management.

2023 marks the first school year students have had access to this program. The program currently has five students enrolled. Four of the students spoke with WALB about how this will help with what they want to do in the future.

“I thought it’d be nice to actually learn how to fly a plane. Be able to learn and do all that,” Senior Mason Hewitt said. “Be able to learn to be an engineer. Go into that career as a job after school.”

Hewitt adds he would also like to be the one who works on and puts the planes together.

“I feel like Learning it a bit earlier than maybe everyone else would, definitely helps gives me a head start,” Senior Jordan Dominquez said.

Dominquez hopes this knowledge will help him achieve his goal of one day becoming a pilot.

“You need to know the people you are piloting with. Like you co-pilot and stuff like that. Need to know not just how to fly a plane but the mechanics of it,” Senior Walker Mizell said.

Mizell feels this is important because if something goes wrong, you will know how to troubleshoot it.

“Want to have my own jet. Pretty much be able to fly my jet. Pretty much have my own personal planes. Pretty much know how to drive the wheel,” Senior Angel Vivar said.

Vivar adds he does not want to limit what he learns, in aviation. Saying there is something new every day.

Students, enrolled in the program, have the opportunity to earn prerequisite credits for college. It allows them to physically step inside a cockpit during their freshman year, at Middle Georgia. Coffee High School’s principal tells me the list is already growing for future participants.

“We just ask that the sophomores and the freshman continue to make good grades, be good people and do the things we ask them to do. Then when they get to this year, their third year, they can also be in the program,” Van Allen, principal at Coffee High School, said.

Allen adds the inspiration, to start this program, was to continue the rich tradition of aviation, in Coffee County.

The program is open to all interested juniors and seniors. To qualify, 11th and 12th graders must have and maintain a 3.0 GPA.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway.
Tift County Schools superintendent resigns
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 7: South Georgia football final scores, watch Locker Room Report
The crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
3 injured in multi-vehicle Lee Co. crash
Photo from the scene of the Valdosta triple shooting
3 charged in connection to Valdosta shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
The mission of the Melanated Campout is about bringing culture to the woods. Here campers will...
Melanated Campout encourages people of color to go camping
Part of the camping experience is to be able to let go of reality and relax.
Melanated Campout encourages people of color to go camping
The school is doing so through a partnership with Middle Georgia State University.
Coffee High School offers new aviation program to help students become pilots