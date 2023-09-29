We're Hiring Wednesday
Baconton Community Charter School celebrates Hispanic Heritage

Baconton Community Charter School is making it a point to teach its students all about Hispanic culture.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baconton Community Charter School is making it a point to teach its students all about Hispanic culture.

“A lot of Americans, they don’t recognize that they see the Hispanic culture as one culture,” Spanish teacher, Simon Mejia, said. “But in reality, we have so many different countries. And even within a country, they have cultures, semi-cultures attached to it.”

The school is implementing different things in their lessons such as reading and studying poems written by Hispanic authors in their English classes and learning about Hispanic artists in art class such as Frida Kahlo.

“She has done a lot for the Hispanic art community,” Senior Mary Beasley said. “And actually this year, we have made our own Frida portraits. Pretty much we had to take five details and five symbols from our life that really explained our own personality and meant a lot to us and we had to incorporate them in our portraits somehow.”

Students are even practicing coding from a Spanish perspective.

“We actually made an app,” Senior Sandra Esquivel said. “It’s basic Spanish words translated into English for like any non-Spanish speakers who want to like try to learn a little bit more Spanish.”

And on top of the virtual tour students are taking to famous Hispanic historical monuments, they’d also learning about different countries’ foods.

“They were not allowed to do tacos and enchiladas and quesadillas,” Mejia said. “Things that they already know. So I always say, you know, I want to expose you guys to whole different meals out there other than what you already know in the United States.”

“We do believe that test scores are important, that grades are important,” Assistant Principal Dustin Green said. “But also building that climate, that culture. The love within our students. They love school, they love their peers, the teachers. That’s really important too.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

