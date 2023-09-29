Annual Burg Bash Festival returns to Leesburg for second year
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The second annual Burg Bash Festival will be held on Oct. 14 from 2-10 p.m.
The festival is completely free to the public. Attendees can enjoy kids activities, food vendors, arts and crafts, a barbecue contest and a pizza cook-off.
The Kichafoonee Cowboys will be headlining the festival.
The festival will also be hosting a reverse raffle where the last ticket drawn wins $10,000. Only 500 tickets will be available. Tickets are $100 each.
