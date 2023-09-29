We're Hiring Wednesday
$7k donated to 8 South Ga. first responder and law enforcement agencies

The money was raised through the 7th annual Back the Blue 5k Run.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A total of $7,200 was donated to eight first responder agencies throughout Dougherty and Lee counties. That money will go back into the community to fill the gap in local initiatives.

The money was divided between Albany Police Department, Albany Fire Department, Dougherty County Police Department, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Dougherty County EMS, Lee County Sheriff’s office, Leesburg Police Department, and Lee County Fire Department and EMS.

The money will go towards eight first responder agencies' community initiative projects.
Albany resident Tom Gieryic raised the money and said he not only wants to support community initiatives but also break down stigmas about first responders.

“They’re the hidden heroes, you know. You don’t really think about them until you need them,” Gieryic said.

The donation came from Gieryic’s 7th annual Back the Blue 5K Run that was hosted back in July. Gieryic said he came up with the idea to support first responders after seeing a need for support of community resources.

“Those initiatives are completely funded by donations. You know, they’re not in their budget,” he said.

For example, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will use its portion of the money to fund its Project Lifesaver. The initiative is a high-tech rescue resource that can track people with a disability who tend to wander. Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals estimates the program costs about $300 per client.

“It’s very important to have these funds come in through the community because it’s a community thing,” he said.

The Lee County Sheriff's plans to use the money for their initiative Project Lifesaver.
Albany Police Department Captain E. Duron Thompson said with more funding pouring into first responders’ community projects, the more the APD says they can continue getting out into the community to break down stigmas.

“You look at the tools on our belt. You got the gun, the baton, the pepper spray and the tazer. The most powerful tool that we have is right here, your mouth. Sometimes your mouth can equal this, sometimes your mouth can equal simple compliance,” Thompson said.

Gieryic said he plans to continue his mission to Back the Blue by raising more money for the greater good.

