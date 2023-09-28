We're Hiring Wednesday
Whole cantaloupes voluntarily recalled for possible health risk

According to the FDA, the recalled cantaloupes were distributed Sept. 5-16.(Courtesy: USDA | Courtesy: USDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for thousands of cases of Kandy whole cantaloupes for potential salmonella contamination.

Salmonella can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms can include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

The recalled cantaloupes include produce with the UPC number code 4050 and the lot codes of 797901, 797900 and 804918.

According to the FDA, the recalled cantaloupes were distributed Sept. 5-16, in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

Anyone with cantaloupes included in the recall should throw them away and contact Eagle Produce LLC for more information at 1-800-627-8674.

