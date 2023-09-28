VSU hosts Fresh Check Day to help students with mental health

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Fresh Check Day aims to create an approachable and hopeful atmosphere encouraging students to engage in conversation about mental health.

Valdosta State University’s (VSU) Fresh Check Day includes students and employees from various university-based offices and organizations offering everything from interactive booths and activities to peer-to-peer messaging to free food, entertainment, prizes and giveaways.

Fresh Check Day is a signature program of the Jordan Porco Foundation, whose mission is to prevent suicide, promote mental health and create a message of hope for young adults.

“We try to just spread awareness and messaging about positive mental health and our mental health resources on campus as much as we possibly can,” Holly Wright, manager of Health Promotions and Wellness, said.

The national program also helps to build a bridge between students and the mental health resources available on campus, in the community, and across the nation.

“I feel it’s very important, especially as a freshman because you go through a lot, you’re scared. And I don’t have any family here so then being here to help is a great opportunity,” Ricahya Nicholson, a VSU Student, said.

“I’m lucky to have a sibling on campus so I have somebody to talk to and support me but for people that don’t it’s always good to know that there’s somebody out there to help you,” Rniyah Postell, a VSU Student, said.

Wright said that over the last five years, the event has grown, and encouraged students to share how suicide has impacted their lives directly or indirectly.

“We have a lot of really amazing students here and they keep coming and we keep welcoming, they’re coming to learn inside and outside of the classroom and that’s what we do with student engagement,” Wright said.

VSU offers all mental health services to students free of charge through the Counseling Center or online psychiatric services.

