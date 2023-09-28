We're Hiring Wednesday
Valdosta man sentenced to 20 years in prison following drug charge conviction

The investigation that led to his arrest and conviction involved local agencies and the FBI.
The investigation that led to his arrest and conviction involved local agencies and the FBI.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing over two decades of prison time after a drug possession conviction.

Barry Kiya Daise, 45, is sentenced to serve 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release to be served concurrently with any probation revocation sentence deemed by the Brooks County Superior Court.

His sentence comes after Daise was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of maintaining and using a drug-involved premises by a federal jury, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Daise reportedly has a criminal record including past drug and firearm felony convictions.

