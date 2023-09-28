Valdosta man sentenced to 20 years in prison following drug charge conviction

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing over two decades of prison time after a drug possession conviction.

Barry Kiya Daise, 45, is sentenced to serve 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release to be served concurrently with any probation revocation sentence deemed by the Brooks County Superior Court.

His sentence comes after Daise was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of maintaining and using a drug-involved premises by a federal jury, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Daise reportedly has a criminal record including past drug and firearm felony convictions.

