We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Trump no longer wants to move Fulton County case to federal court, documents show

Former President Donald Trump no longer wants to see the case he is facing in Fulton County in...
Former President Donald Trump no longer wants to see the case he is facing in Fulton County in connection to an alleged attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election play out in federal court.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Atlanta News First staff and CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump no longer wants to see the case he is facing in Fulton County in connection to an alleged attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election play out in federal court, according to court documents.

In a filing in Fulton County Superior Court, the nation’s 45th president’s attorneys filed that Trump will not be seeking to have his case moved to federal court.

“This decision is based on his well-founded confidence that this Honorable Court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial and guarantee him due process of law throughout the prosecution of his case in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia,” Trump attorney Steven Sadow wrote in the filing Thursday.

On Sept. 7, Trump in an “abundance of caution,” notified the court he planned to seek the removal of the case out of Fulton County and into a federal courtroom, the filing states.

A move to federal court would have opened up the pool of prospective jurors to all of the north Georgia circuit, not just Fulton County. If moved to federal court, Trump also could have invoked immunity protections for federal officials.

Trump and 18 others were named in a Fulton County indictment that charges them with trying to overturn the state’s 2020 election.

Six others named in the indictment, including former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, have filed to move their case to federal court. Meadows’ efforts were rejected.

RELATED STORIES:

Protections issued for Donald Trump jurors

With cameras running, pressure is on judge over Trump’s Georgia indictment

First Donald Trump-related trials set to begin in 4 weeks in Atlanta

Will Donald Trump ever see the inside of a Fulton County courtroom?

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the Valdosta triple shooting
3 charged in connection to Valdosta shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
He will also be investigated for other theft cases in nearby counties.
Suspect facing 19 warrants across South Georgia arrested in Albany
The crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
3 injured in multi-vehicle Lee Co. crash
Photo of Tommy Charles Stewart III
2 arrests made in connection to June Albany shooting-death

Latest News

Many federal government services won't be available if a spending deal isn't reached
Ga. state rep. on looming government shutdown: ‘This impacts all of us’
Many federal government services won't be available if a spending deal isn't reached.
Ga. state rep. on looming government shutdown: ‘This impacts all of us’
People waiting in line for the 2022 Georgia Senate runoff vote.
Ga. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger discusses ‘health checks’ voting machines statewide
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation