Town and Country, Pet of the week and Homemade puppy treats

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dana Mathis of the Lee County Animal Shelter and Sophie, pet of the week join WALB’s Town and Country Host Alicia Lewis.

Along with Sophie, being the pet of the week, Town and Country welcomed Shellie Collier, owner of The Perfect Collar, a boutique and wellness shop for your favorite canine companion, to make homemade puppy treats.

