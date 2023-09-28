We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

People have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Dutch city

Police said people have been killed in shootings in a home and a hospital in the Dutch port...
Police said people have been killed in shootings in a home and a hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say that people have been killed in two shootings at a university hospital and a home in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. Rotterdam police say on X, formerly Twitter, that they are informing next of kin before releasing any more details.

A suspect has been arrested after the shootings at the Erasmus Medical Center and a nearby apartment. Fire also broke out at both locations, local authorities say.

Further details were not immediately available.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun shot and wounded a person Thursday in a classroom at a university hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said. A suspect was later arrested on the hospital’s helipad.

Video from the scene showed heavily armed police wearing body armor entering the hospital, while people, some holding up their hands, left the building.

Another person was injured in a home nearby, Rotterdam police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter. Fire also broke out at the home, local security authorities said. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

Police later said they arrested a 32-year-old man on the hospital’s helipad and were investigating his possible involvement in both shootings.

Earlier, police said the shooter possibly left the scene on a motorcycle, but they later added that an arrest team was checking the Erasmus Medical Center to establish if he was still in the building.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

There have been scores of small explosions and at homes and businesses across Rotterdam this year, blamed on rival drug gangs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are working to confirm more information on the shooting.
1 dead, 2 injured in Valdosta shooting
Gregory Aubrey Harris (far left), Curles Tony Schley III (bottom left), Nicholas Brown (top...
Albany police searching for 4 men wanted for questioning in a September homicide
He will also be investigated for other theft cases in nearby counties.
Suspect facing 19 warrants across South Georgia arrested in Albany
Photo of Tommy Charles Stewart III
2 arrests made in connection to June Albany shooting-death
We are reaching out to the Tifton Police Department for information on any legal actions that...
35 students treated after pepper spray exposure on a Tift Co. school bus

Latest News

Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe
FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their...
Students find body near school grounds in Ohio
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere is arrested, police say
8th grader Jo Schmidt is blazing a trail as the starting quarterback for the Sullivan Middle...
Middle school girl plays quarterback, makes state football all-star team