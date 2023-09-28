We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Over $90K in renovations underway at Lee Co. Elections Office

A huge investment of $90,200 is expected to transform the voting process in Lee County.
A huge investment of $90,200 is expected to transform the voting process in Lee County.(walb)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Even though the 2024 presidential election is a year away, Lee County election officials are already prepping and making improvements with the anticipation of a higher voter turnout. A huge investment of $90,200 is expected to transform the voting process in Lee County.

“We’re going to have outlets coming down from the ceiling that will allow us to configure the voting equipment,” said Veronica Johnson, Lee County elections director.

A total of 18 new voting booths are expected to be added for a smoother voting process.
A total of 18 new voting booths are expected to be added for a smoother voting process.(walb)

Once the walls are knocked down and more space is freed, a total of 18 voting booths will be put in, which doesn’t sound like a dramatic change, but Kristen Mathis, who was a poll worker in past elections, tells WALB it will make the election process less chaotic.

“We would have lines backed up in the hallways. Then they would back up at the scanners, so with this renovation, it’s going to be really good for us. We’ll be able to get voters in and out a lot quicker,” Mathis said.

The renovations will also provide more voter registration storage and a bigger room for workers to properly process absentee ballots. Security changes are also expected. A live stream will be implemented in the upcoming elections where you can go to the elections office and watch the absentee ballot process. The upgrades come at a convenient time, as the Leesburg and Smithville municipal elections start on Oct.16.

“It is an investment in Lee County. It’s an investment for our future. This is going to sustain the voting process for several years to come and make sure we have the space to do it adequately,” Johnson said.

The renovations will be completed in two phases with the first half of the building expected to be completed by October 10, right before the start of local elections.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found the three victims at different locations.
3 charged in connection to Valdosta shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
A photo of Nicholas Brown.
Albany police searching for man wanted for questioning in a September homicide
He will also be investigated for other theft cases in nearby counties.
Suspect facing 19 warrants across South Georgia arrested in Albany
Photo of Tommy Charles Stewart III
2 arrests made in connection to June Albany shooting-death
The crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
3 injured in multi-vehicle Lee Co. crash

Latest News

The project will connect thousands of residents to the county water system.
Ga. senator helps bring funding for Lowndes Co. and Moody AFB water infrastructure
Officers found the three victims at different locations.
3 charged in connection to Valdosta shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
The program encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and...
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful to host annual Rivers Alive clean-up
A photo of Nicholas Brown.
Albany police searching for man wanted for questioning in a September homicide