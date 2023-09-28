Over $90K in renovations underway at Lee Co. Elections Office

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Even though the 2024 presidential election is a year away, Lee County election officials are already prepping and making improvements with the anticipation of a higher voter turnout. A huge investment of $90,200 is expected to transform the voting process in Lee County.

“We’re going to have outlets coming down from the ceiling that will allow us to configure the voting equipment,” said Veronica Johnson, Lee County elections director.

A total of 18 new voting booths are expected to be added for a smoother voting process. (walb)

Once the walls are knocked down and more space is freed, a total of 18 voting booths will be put in, which doesn’t sound like a dramatic change, but Kristen Mathis, who was a poll worker in past elections, tells WALB it will make the election process less chaotic.

“We would have lines backed up in the hallways. Then they would back up at the scanners, so with this renovation, it’s going to be really good for us. We’ll be able to get voters in and out a lot quicker,” Mathis said.

The renovations will also provide more voter registration storage and a bigger room for workers to properly process absentee ballots. Security changes are also expected. A live stream will be implemented in the upcoming elections where you can go to the elections office and watch the absentee ballot process. The upgrades come at a convenient time, as the Leesburg and Smithville municipal elections start on Oct.16.

“It is an investment in Lee County. It’s an investment for our future. This is going to sustain the voting process for several years to come and make sure we have the space to do it adequately,” Johnson said.

The renovations will be completed in two phases with the first half of the building expected to be completed by October 10, right before the start of local elections.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.