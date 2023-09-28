We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young

Roger Antonucci celebrated turning 102 years old this week. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Amanda Rose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating another milestone birthday.

Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old this week.

Antonucci’s two daughters, Lisa Messina and Melanie Thompson, organized their dad’s 102nd birthday celebration on Wednesday at The Oaks at Towne Lake, an assisted living facility.

They said their proud Italian father was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to Georgia about 20 years ago.

He lived a modest life as a tailor and was married for 65 years to his sweetheart, Anne.

“His mom lived to 101, so he’s outlived everybody in his family,” Thompson said.

Age is just a number for Antonucci.

“I feel like I’m about 79, 80 years old,” Antonucci said.

Antonucci’s advice for staying young is to have a sense of humor as he keeps his loved ones always smiling.

“And I like women. I like women,” he said.

Thompson added, “Roger likes sports and women, probably not in that order.”

And he’s ready to keep the birthday celebrations coming.

“I feel like I could go for another two, three more years,” Antonucci said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found the three victims at different locations.
3 charged in connection to Valdosta shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
A photo of Nicholas Brown.
Albany police searching for man wanted for questioning in a September homicide
He will also be investigated for other theft cases in nearby counties.
Suspect facing 19 warrants across South Georgia arrested in Albany
Photo of Tommy Charles Stewart III
2 arrests made in connection to June Albany shooting-death
The crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
3 injured in multi-vehicle Lee Co. crash

Latest News

Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe
The renovations will also provide more voter registration storage and a bigger room for workers...
Lee County Elections Office expecting renovations
The renovations will also provide more voter registration storage and a bigger room for workers...
Lee Co. election officials preparing, making improvements before upcoming presidential election
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdown