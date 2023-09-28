Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful to host annual Rivers Alive clean-up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) has announced its annual Rivers Alive clean-up event along the Flint River.

Rivers Alive is sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Environmental Protection Division and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.

“Water is our planet’s most precious resource,” Executive Director of KADB Jwana Washington said. “And it is incumbent upon each of us to do our part to protect our water from pollution for our citizens as well as for our abundant wildlife population.”

The program encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands. The campaign aims to create awareness of Georgia’s water resources through hands-on involvement,” according to a release by KADB.

The program will be on Oct. 7. Participants who plan to clean up along the bank will meet up at 8:30 a.m. at the Welcome Center at 112 N. Front Street. Participants who plan to be on canoes or kayaks will meet up at 9:30 a.m. at the Georgia Power Dam.

In the past 19 years, volunteers have removed 57.95 tons of debris from the banks and the bed of the Flint River.

If you would like to participate in this year’s Rivers Alive clean-up program, register by calling (229) 302-3098.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.