Ga. senator helps bring funding for Lowndes Co. and Moody AFB water infrastructure

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Jon Ossoff is working to expand and improve the waterways for Lowndes County and Moody Air Force Base (AFB).

Over $850,000 in funding allocated through the Department of Defense will go towards linking Moody AFB’s water to Lowndes County’s public water system, according to a statement from Ossoff’s team.

The grant funding will also go towards expanding the ability and amount of water for the base firefighters.

“The $850,000 project to connect the Lowndes County and Moody water systems is just another way our community partners demonstrate their support to the Airmen and families of Team Moody. This layer of water sustainability and resiliency is vital to our readiness in case of a base water emergency, and it is a testament of Lowndes County’s support of national defense. Our partnership is second to none,” said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing Commander at Moody AFB.

The project will connect thousands of residents to the county water system.

Lowndes County and Moody AFB are the first Georgia locations to receive this type of grant funding from the Department of Defense.

