We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Ga. senator helps bring funding for Lowndes Co. and Moody AFB water infrastructure

The project will connect thousands of residents to the county water system.
The project will connect thousands of residents to the county water system.(MGN / Pixy.org)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Jon Ossoff is working to expand and improve the waterways for Lowndes County and Moody Air Force Base (AFB).

Over $850,000 in funding allocated through the Department of Defense will go towards linking Moody AFB’s water to Lowndes County’s public water system, according to a statement from Ossoff’s team.

The grant funding will also go towards expanding the ability and amount of water for the base firefighters.

“The $850,000 project to connect the Lowndes County and Moody water systems is just another way our community partners demonstrate their support to the Airmen and families of Team Moody. This layer of water sustainability and resiliency is vital to our readiness in case of a base water emergency, and it is a testament of Lowndes County’s support of national defense. Our partnership is second to none,” said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing Commander at Moody AFB.

The project will connect thousands of residents to the county water system.

Lowndes County and Moody AFB are the first Georgia locations to receive this type of grant funding from the Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found the three victims at different locations.
3 charged in connection to Valdosta shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
A photo of Nicholas Brown.
Albany police searching for man wanted for questioning in a September homicide
He will also be investigated for other theft cases in nearby counties.
Suspect facing 19 warrants across South Georgia arrested in Albany
Photo of Tommy Charles Stewart III
2 arrests made in connection to June Albany shooting-death
The crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
3 injured in multi-vehicle Lee Co. crash

Latest News

A huge investment of $90,200 is expected to transform the voting process in Lee County.
Over $90K in renovations underway at Lee Co. Elections Office
Officers found the three victims at different locations.
3 charged in connection to Valdosta shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
The program encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and...
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful to host annual Rivers Alive clean-up
A photo of Nicholas Brown.
Albany police searching for man wanted for questioning in a September homicide