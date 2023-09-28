We're Hiring Wednesday
Dry stretch underway as clouds linger

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Despite an overcast definitely much nicer with pleasantly warm 70s Thursday afternoon. Although clouds stick around dry conditions prevail.

Look for a sun/cloud mix and seasonably warm mid 80s on Friday. Under this rather benign weather pattern rain away. Look for gradual clearing over the weekend which leads to tons of sunshine for most of next week. Late week into the weekend, the season’s first cold front slides in with chances of rain Friday then much cooler air.

Until then seasonal temperatures hold with highs mostly mid 80s and lows low-mid 60s.

In the tropics, two tropical storms are in the east central Atlantic. Tropical Storm Phillippe slowly moving WNW is forecast to fizzle with no threat to land. Newly formed Tropical Storm Rina also moving WNW will likely strengthen and track over the open waters.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

