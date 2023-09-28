Awareness, support for alopecia spreads throughout South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sometimes, really amazing people turn their challenges into triumphs.

A group of women in Albany are advocating on behalf of alopecia awareness, showing everyone that bald is beautiful. Because of them, September is now declared Alopecia Awareness Month across Dougherty County.

“It’s just something about hair for women. We’ve always been told that it’s our glory. And when I started losing it, I literally almost started losing my mind,” said Lisha Brown, an alopecia advocate.

But now, Brown and her friend Gloria Baker couldn’t be prouder advocates across South Georgia.

“This is my destiny,” said Baker, an alopecia advocate. “This is what I’m supposed to do. Years ago, I wouldn’t have got up, wouldn’t have talked to anyone. I would’ve stayed and hid. But now since I can get out and speak about alopecia. I got bold. Very bold.”

Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss and affects millions of people. It can reduce self-esteem and create social isolation.

“Look in the mirror, tell yourself how much you love yourself,” said Brown. “How beautiful you are. How bold you are. Because you’re not doing it just for you. You’re doing it for other people. We have children with Alopecia. If we have people you stand up for themselves first, other people will fall in line.”

Brown said she has a support group to lean on, and it all stemmed from none other than Facebook.

“They found me, they came to me,” Brown said. “And they said will you do this or be a part of it? And when I saw they were so encouraging and inspiring, I couldn’t say no. And now I’m here.”

“We was like the little worm that turned into the caterpillar,” said Baker. “Look at us now, we got some beautiful wings. We are flying high, talking, and praising everybody. So that’s what it was supposed to be. Bald is beautiful! Bald stands for beautiful, awesome, love and diva. And that’s what we are.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.