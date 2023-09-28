We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

$20K worth of left shoes stolen from vintage clothing shop, officials say

Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing $20,000 worth of shoes and apparel. (Source: Lincoln Crime Stoppers)
By Bryan Shawver and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – Authorities are investigating the theft of $20,000 worth of the left shoes from a vintage designer clothing and sneaker shop in Nebraska.

Surveillance video released by Lincoln Crime Stoppers shows one of three people slip through security bars into Exclusive Hype after smashing the store’s window.

They first tried to pull off the building’s door with a vehicle but were unsuccessful, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Officials said the trio was able to get away with $20,000 worth of the left shoes of sneaker pairs, as the right shoes are stored in another room of the building.

The video also shows them stealing apparel from the store.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found the three victims at different locations.
3 charged in connection to Valdosta shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
A photo of Nicholas Brown.
Albany police searching for man wanted for questioning in a September homicide
He will also be investigated for other theft cases in nearby counties.
Suspect facing 19 warrants across South Georgia arrested in Albany
Photo of Tommy Charles Stewart III
2 arrests made in connection to June Albany shooting-death
Ajaylon Jamyah Gray, 19
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Latest News

Officers found the three victims at different locations.
3 charged in connection to Valdosta shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
An animal rescue has since named the pup Sammy.
Puppy rescued after Walmart workers find him abandoned in sealed plastic box
Key federal funds for day care providers will expire this weekend, likely forcing tens of...
Federal fund for day care providers will expire this weekend
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden is targeting Trump’s ‘extremist movement’ as he makes democracy a touchtone in reelection bid