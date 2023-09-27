We're Hiring Wednesday
Tifton police investigating pepper spray incident on middle school bus

The pepper spray incident sent 35 kids to the hospital.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - We’re working to learn if criminal charges will be filed in a pepper spray incident on a Tift County school bus that sent 35 kids to the hospital.

Investigators still want to know who used the pepper spray during the Tuesday morning ride to school and why, as potential legal action could be taken.

This is something that a lot of parents are still talking about since middle school kids were on that bus at the time.

WALB looked into it and learned that in Georgia, in order to buy, carry or use pepper spray, you must be 18 years old. Bringing pepper spray to school can result in disciplinary action.

When looking at Tift County Schools 2023 to 2024 Code of Student Conduct, it said, “possession and/or use of pepper spray, mace or any other chemical compound is a level three and level four offense— that may require law enforcement to get involved.”

We posted a question on WALB.com asking viewers if would they allow their children to take pepper spray to school. The majority said no they would not allow their child to take pepper spray to school.

WALB had the chance to speak with a parent yesterday after the incident who believes the problem with incidents like these starts at home.

“The biggest issue is that I see is, one parents not believing that ‘Oh my kid is doing this,’ and two, not holding their own children accountable. On the parents’ part, it’s having a conversation at home about being just as respectful on the bus as they are in school,” John Mitchell, a Tift County Schools parent, said.

Several of our viewers responded to that question on our Facebook page. One woman commented, “Nope. These are the same kids that ate tide pods, and do every dangerous TikTok challenge for a like. I hope any parent allowing a child/teen to take pepper spray is charged and held accountable.”

None of the 35 students who were admitted to Tift Regional were admitted for intensive treatment.

WALB is working to find out who will be responsible for paying their hospital visit.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

