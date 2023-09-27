Suspect facing 19 warrants across South Georgia arrested in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection to almost 20 criminal warrant charges in Dougherty County and South Georgia.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Albany police officers say they saw a truck parked in the Dollar General on North Slappey Boulevard. After meeting with the truck’s driver, Robert Cook, they found that he was wanted for 19 different warrants in the area.

He was arrested on warrants including charges relating to the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), second-degree burglaries, possession of a tool in the commission of a crime, second-degree criminal damage to property and other charges.

Police say they found lawn equipment and tools inside Cook’s truck.

Some of the warrants stem from the Dougherty County School System Police.

Cook will also be investigated for other theft cases in nearby counties, APD said in a statement.

If anyone has additional information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

