Medical centers across South Ga. are offering free mammograms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hospitals across South Georgia are gearing up to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Hospital staff tell WALB it’s not uncommon to run across patients who are either uninsured or underinsured. And that being able to offer things like free mammograms helps to reach that population.

“To be eligible for those mammograms, you have to have not had a mammogram in a year, be uninsured, have a referring physician or a primary care physician and be at least age forty and female,” Ursula Mathis, Director of the Oncology Service Line at Phoebe, said.

Phoebe Putney is just one of the hospitals offering free mammograms for the month of October.

Phoebe Sumter is also providing free mammograms to the first 50 eligible women. As well as South Georgia Medical Center in Nashville, Berrien County.

“We probably have about seven thousand women that are over the age of forty, so should be getting an annual mammogram each year that are not,” Vice President & Chief Development Officer at SGMC, Hilary Gibbs said. “And most of those are based on financial need.”

But one of the most important things women can do besides these annual checkups is self-examination.

It’s something, Sharon Lyles, who is the owner of a nonprofit called “Cancer Awareness 365″ says is essential.

“My grandmother had breast cancer at the age of fifty nine,” she said. “My mother had breast cancer at the age of fifty nine. I’m sixty one, however I will not let my guard down as far as preventative care. We do this year round. I do something year round.”

Lyles also donates things like blankets, lotion, chapstick and caps to cancer patients at Southwest Georgia hospitals. But the most important thing she says she offers is support and awareness.

“Anybody at any age should be seeing their family physician at least once a year,” Gibbs said. “Whether that’s to do basic screenings with blood work, urine samples, whatever it is. It’s never too early to get into the habit. "

While Southwest Georgia health professionals tell me they do see a lot of uninsured or under insured patients, one thing people can do on their own is self breast exams.

“You should do those at least monthly so that you’re familiar with your breasts,” Mathis said. “You should have a clinical breast exams by a practitioner at least once a year when gig have your yearly physicals. We always wanna have healthy diets and exercise. We wanna refrain from smoking and other social dynamics that influence your health.”

To apply for the free mammograms at SGMC in Nashville, visit https://www.sgmc.org/mammo You can also check out their website at https://www.sgmc.org/events/ to see their full list of October events.

To request an appointment at Phoebe Putney, call Phoebe Patient Contact Center at (229) 312-4800. For Phoebe Sumter, call the Patient Contact Center at (229) 931-1375.

Phoebe Putney also has their annual women’s health fair coming up on October 28th at Albany State West Campus in the main gymnasium. They also have a 5K walk/run at the Civic Center on October 7th.

To donate to Sharon Lyles’ organization Cancer Awareness 365, you can Cash App $CancerAwareness365. She also has her annual Breast Cancer Awareness even with the city of Sylvester the forth Wednesday of October.

