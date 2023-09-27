Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday celebration moved due to possible government shutdown

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday celebrations planned in Plains will be moved up to Saturday, Sept. 30, due to a potential federal government shutdown that could start Sunday, Oct., 1.

The start of the new fiscal year for the federal government is on Sunday, meaning that if a series of spending bills aren’t passed before then, federal parks like the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site would be impacted. That means the scheduled events would also be affected. However, the park is adjusting and optimistic about the plans for Jimmy Carter’s birthday.

“A lot of interesting stories will be told this weekend at the park. We’re going to have some cupcakes Saturday, and just enjoy talking and reminiscing about,” Jill Stuckey, with the Jimmy Carter Historical Park, said.

Little Dean is an Americus resident, but he cherishes the impact someone can have on a small community.

“Jimmy Carter becoming president from a small town is very valuable to the people that are here that are close by. It’s meant a lot to us to know that we had someone from our township became President,” said Little Dean, pastor of Empowerment Worship Center.

Cheryl Olin is a Georgia native, and she says she can relate to all that President Jimmy Carter accomplished.

“It was really nice to know that there was a Georgian in the White House. And I admired a lot of the work that he did as president. I think he has never gotten credit for so many of the measures he got past and so many of the good things when he was president,” said Olin.

It’s unclear if the Carters will make another public appearance this weekend. Carter’s niece, Kim Fuller, will reportedly teach his Sunday school class on Sunday morning.

