We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Ghostly dumbo octopus spotted during deep sea exploration

A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.
A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.(Ocean Exploration Trust / NOAA/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Just in time for the upcoming Halloween season, scientists off the coast of Hawaii had a ghostly encounter with a rare deep sea creature.

During the Ala ‘Aumoana Kai Uli expedition, researchers set out to gather data needed to address the local management and science needs of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

While on their venture, the researchers came across a dumbo octopus that reflected the light of the team’s technology to give it a ghost-like appearance.

The cephalopod was discovered hovering above a remotely operated vehicle owned by the Ocean Exploration Trust used on the expedition as the vehicle explored the ocean floor about 5,518 feet, or 920 fathoms, deep near the national monument.

The creature hovered directly in front of another ROV’s camera, giving researchers the perfect opportunity to capture images and video of it.

More information on the expedition funded by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

We are reaching out to the Tifton Police Department for information on any legal actions that...
35 students treated after pepper spray exposure on a Tift Co. school bus
Two adults and two juveniles were arrested for breaking into vehicles, after a lost the game of...
4 facing charges in connection to Valdosta car break-ins
This is the names of the 6 who passed away due to the crash. The picture shows 5 of the 6 who...
3 children, VSU alumna among 6 killed in train vs. SUV crash
He will also be investigated for other theft cases in nearby counties.
Suspect facing 19 warrants across South Georgia arrested in Albany
With the assistance of the Valdosta Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, and a K9 Unit, the...
2 arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Valdosta, facing several charges

Latest News

The Tifton Police Department is investigating an incident involving pepper spray on a middle...
Tifton police investigating pepper spray incident on middle school bus
Photo of Tommy Charles Stewart III
2 arrests made in connection to an Albany shooting-death
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect suggested to psychologist that he wanted police to kill him
The 20-year project cost $11.5 million and opened in March.
Albany residents continue raising concerns about Transportation Center, improvements announced