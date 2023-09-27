We're Hiring Wednesday
Georgia DNR encourages people to take hunter education courses

In the 2021-2022 hunting season, almost 770,000 hunters were licensed.
By Tristin Clements
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Archery season for deer season opened on Sept. 9 and the statewide gun season opens on Oct. 21.

Hunting and Shooting Education Specialist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Calvin Cole talks about hunter education courses for Georgia youths who may want to take up hunting, as well as adults of all ages who will continue their growth long after they have completed their hunter education classes.

“After you’ve completed the hunter safety course you’ll have a clearer understanding of how to have a fun and successful ethical life,” Cole said.

Cole encourages people taking the courses to pick up a hunter regulation guidebook that contains the rules, regulations, seasons and dates for the hunting season.

Click here to sign up for the hunter education courses.

Click here for a study guide for the hunting education courses.

Watch the video for more information on the hunting education courses.

