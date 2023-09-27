Edison City Council approves increased millage rate amid city’s $500K debt

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s official, the city of Edison now has one of the highest mileage rates in Georgia.

There are mixed emotions as the city raises tax rates, making it one step closer to paying off a more than $500,000 debt.

“I do believe it’s a step in the right direction. It doesn’t say that we’re fully where we need to be but we’re going the right way,” said Edison resident Tia Ingram.

Ingram remains hopeful, even running for city council in an effort to be part of the change.

The millage rate is now set at 25.534. Which, luckily for residents, is better than the 29 mills originally proposed.

Many are hoping for better organization following five years of no financial audits.

Lori Moore, a financial consultant has been brought in to organize city funds, identifying which accounts should be closed or renamed. Moore says some of the legally required accounts did not exist under the previous city clerk.

“It’s not clean. It’s not where anyone could look at it and really tell where the money’s coming from and where it’s going to,” said Moore. “This resolution is to open certain accounts, close certain accounts and to rename certain accounts. What we’re trying to do here is make things more transparent. For you guys, for the public, for anyone who comes in to look at it.”

As this process begins, city officials are working to regain residents’ trust.

“We have to show consistency,” said Ingram. “We have to continue to hold each other accountable in order for me to put trust in everything that’s taking place.”

There will be a budget workshop on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. All residents are welcome to attend. After that meeting, Moore and Edison City Attorney Tommy Coleman said the proposed budget would be on display for public inspection.

