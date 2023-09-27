Eagles soar to victory after two decade drought

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Eagles defeated Deerfield-Windsor in our game of the week on Friday. The win came after a week filled with community support around the Eagles. They took home Player, Coach, and Game of the week. Now, Team of the Week. The 35-27 victory was the first time Terrell Academy beat the Knights since 2001. While twenty-two year drought wasn’t the driving factor for the Eagles, it was certainly on the back of their minds.

Terrell Academy TOTW (WALB)

“It was definitely, we were really practicing as hard as we possible could. Trying to get in that game and take the win” said Junior Hill Murdock. “I think this year, our seniors have led the team really well. We’ve been practicing as hard as we could, the coaches have done great, we’ve been pushing really hard at practice. It feels really great to be 4-0 and the Team of the Week. We are going to keep pushing and try to get to 5-0 against Southland.”

With the win, The Eagles remain undefeated overall and in the region. Next for them... A road region test as they travel to Southland Academy to take on the Raiders. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.