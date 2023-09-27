We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

DBS for Stroke: Helping Survivors to Move Again

Although recovery can take a lifetime, patients seem to see the most improvement within the first year.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Every year, almost 800,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke – that comes out to about every 40 seconds, someone’s life is changed. It’s the leading cause of serious long-term disability. Although recovery can take a lifetime, patients seem to see the most improvement within the first year. But now, for the first time in humans, a groundbreaking procedure is helping to bring back movement years after patients suffer a stroke.

Stan Shipkosky’s life revolves around music. Singer and guitarist in the Burnt River Band, he traveled around the country doing what he loved, until he had a stroke six years ago.

“I asked the doctor if I died. He goes, ‘No.’ He says, ‘You’re okay. You had a real bad stroke.’,” Shipkosky recalls.

Left leg, left arm, left hand – nothing worked. He lived with limited mobility for years until Stan became part of the nation’s first human clinical trial testing deep brain stimulation – or DBS – for stroke recovery. DBS has already been used to stop tremors in Parkinson’s patients, but this is modified – not to stop movement, but to start it.

“In Parkinson’s disease, typically, we go from the top of the brain. For a stroke, the work was done, actually, from the back of the brain, in a part of the brain called the cerebellum,” explains Chairman neurosurgeon at Neurological Institute of the Cleveland Clinic, Andre Machado, MD, PhD.

The electrodes are connected to a pace-maker device and delivers small electrical pulses to the brain. In the study, patients received DBS for up to eight months.

Dr. Machado further explains, “We saw significant benefits between four to eight months after turning on the DBS; they continue to improve.”

After turning off the DBS, whatever they gained, remained.

Shipkosky hopes that DBS will be available again soon, so he can get back more of what he lost.

While the procedure offers potential benefits, it also comes with risks, including hemorrhage, infection and neurological complications. The researchers are now enrolling for a larger randomized control trial at the Cleveland Clinic hoping to prove the benefits of DBS in stroke patients.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are reaching out to the Tifton Police Department for information on any legal actions that...
35 students treated after pepper spray exposure on a Tift Co. school bus
Two adults and two juveniles were arrested for breaking into vehicles, after a lost the game of...
4 facing charges in connection to Valdosta car break-ins
This is the names of the 6 who passed away due to the crash. The picture shows 5 of the 6 who...
3 children, VSU alumna among 6 killed in train vs. SUV crash
He will also be investigated for other theft cases in nearby counties.
Suspect facing 19 warrants across South Georgia arrested in Albany
With the assistance of the Valdosta Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, and a K9 Unit, the...
2 arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Valdosta, facing several charges

Latest News

One in five heart attacks are silent, meaning blockage of blood flow to the heart starts and...
Unveiling the Silent Signs of Heart Attacks
Every 40 seconds someone in America has a heart attack and over 800 thousand people die every...
Unveiling the Silent Signs of Heart Attacks
Although recovery can take a lifetime, patients seem to see the most improvement within the...
DBS for Stroke: Helping Survivors to Move Again
Returning to the workforce can be challenging for stay-at-home moms.
Transition from Stay-At-Home Mom to Full-Time-Job Mom