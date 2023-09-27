We're Hiring Wednesday
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Ajaylon Jamyah Gray, 19
Ajaylon Jamyah Gray, 19(Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Grant and WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted man.

Ajaylon Jamyah Gray, 19, is wanted on several charges, including two counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor underage possession of handgun, two counts of felony possession of firearm during commission of a crime, felony criminal damage to property in the first degree and bench warrant.

Gray is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, according to CCSO.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call the CCSO at (229) 276-2690 or 911.

