We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Couple together for 84 years believed to be Arkansas' longest-married couple

Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside are the longest-married couple in Arkansas, and possibly in the...
Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside are the longest-married couple in Arkansas, and possibly in the country.(KATV)
By Cayla Christian
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) – The longest-married couple in Arkansas is being celebrated by the state’s Family Council.

Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside have been married for more than 80 years. The 102-year-old Cleovis and 98-year-old Arwilda were wed in 1939, and the two credit God as the reason for their success in maintaining their relationship all the time since then.

“We can hardly believe this is happening to us because we feel like we were the least, but God said, ‘No. You’ll glorify my name and love one another,’” Arwilda Whiteside said.

The couple share 12 children, many of whom were in attendance for the past weekend’s fish fry celebration in Pine Bluff.

The couple was honored with performances and a presentation of awards by the Family Council of Arkansas.

Charisse Dean, project coordinator at Arkansas Family Council, said the organization believes the Whitesides may be America’s longest-married couple.

“We’re a nonprofit organization and we promote and protect traditional family values and we can’t think of any better way to promote traditional family values than to celebrate the Whiteside’s 84 years of marriage that has been God-centered,” Dean said.

Loved ones shared their memories and well wishes for the couple. Many said the Whitesides were a staple in their lives and helped them to become the people they are today.

The Whitesides shared gratitude for everyone who showed up on the special day.

“May God bless you and I thank you for being here today, every one of you,” Cleovis Whiteside said to the people at the event.

Copyright 2023 KATV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are reaching out to the Tifton Police Department for information on any legal actions that...
35 students treated after pepper spray exposure on a Tift Co. school bus
Two adults and two juveniles were arrested for breaking into vehicles, after a lost the game of...
4 facing charges in connection to Valdosta car break-ins
This is the names of the 6 who passed away due to the crash. The picture shows 5 of the 6 who...
3 children, VSU alumna among 6 killed in train vs. SUV crash
He will also be investigated for other theft cases in nearby counties.
Suspect facing 19 warrants across South Georgia arrested in Albany
With the assistance of the Valdosta Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, and a K9 Unit, the...
2 arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Valdosta, facing several charges

Latest News

The advisory was sent out on Sept. 27.
Town of Sumner issues boil water advisory
A retail shop was damaged, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Philadelphia. A flash mob-style...
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
UAW members cheer as employees walkout from the Fort Worth Parts Distribution Center on Friday,...
Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship