An extended dry stretch

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another dreary day with light to moderate rain and cooler 70s across SGA. While some got rain others remained dry under an overcast. A few showers are possible early evening however rain chances are gradually ending while clouds linger much longer. Overcast on Thursday with a few breaks in the blanket of clouds before drier air takes over with clearing Thursday night into Friday.

This begins a long stretch of rain-free days with fantastic fall weather on tap for the weekend. Abundant sunshine with seasonal highs in the mid 80s and lows mid 60s.

Looking ahead a rather benign weather pattern extends through next week.

In the tropics, wind shear is weakening Tropical Storm Phillippe from further development over the central Atlantic. In the far eastern Atlantic, there’s a 90% chance for tropical development as a tropical wave tracks NNW over the warm Atlantic. Forecast models suggest it’ll turn north and remain over the open waters. No tropical concerns in the Gulf over the next 7 days.

