Albany residents continue raising concerns about Transportation Center, improvements announced

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The $11.5 million Albany transportation system continues to stir up questions among taxpayers. Are you really getting your bang for the buck?

“Recently I had to come into the city, and I had to beg someone to bring me into the city because there was no other means of getting into the city,” Gregory Murideen, a concerned rider, said

Another bus rider, Rosa Wilson said her concerns include the operation of buses and Greyhound no longer servicing out of the center.

“I think it’s inconvenient for the city of Albany not to have a bus coming into Albany at this station to serve the citizens when they want to get on the bus and go out of town,” she said.

City leaders said there is a shortage of drivers which is why bus operation hours were cut back. (walb)

Albany City Manager Steven Carter said it’s not the city’s fault.

“The transportation center was not built for Greyhound. The Transportation Center was built for the city of Albany and to house our transportation product,” he said.

But residents have also raised concerns about the city transit system itself.

“The buses should be running longer hours,” Wilson said.

She said some riders have had to scramble to find a ride. Right now, eight city buses run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. No buses run on Sunday.

“Right now we are 10 drivers short from what we have budgeted. So, this presents a challenge in itself,” David Hamilton, Albany Transportation director, said.

Hamilton said there are improvements coming to the transportation Center that include a new dispatching system called TripSpark. The system which is expected to launch in early October will show real-time bus routes to passengers. Electric vans will also replace paratransit buses. Hamilton said it will be a better service for disabled passengers.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.