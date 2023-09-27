Albany police searching for 4 men wanted for questioning in a September homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for four people wanted for questioning in a Sept. 2 Albany homicide.

Gregory Aubrey Harris, 26, Curles Tony Schley III, 27, Nicholas Brown, 24 and Marquavious Martell Watson, 32, are all named by APD are wanted for questioning. All four men are listed as living outside of Albany.

Harris is described as standing at 5′08 and weighing 153 pounds. APD says his last known address is in Dawson.

Harris may be driving a Silver 2012 Honda Accord with a Georgia tag: SAS7939.

Schley is described as standing at 5′10 and weighing 180 pounds. His last known address is in Brownwood.

Brown is described as standing at 6′0 and weighing 180 pounds. His last address on file was in Dawson, APD says.

Brown may be driving a Grey Honda Accord with a Georgia tag: SDF7781.

Watson is described as standing at 5′7 and weighs 190 pounds. His last known address on file is in Cuthbert.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

