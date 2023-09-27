We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany City Commission votes to move forward with $21 million Harlem Revitalization project

“It’s going to represent new energy, new resources in a much-needed area,” one commissioner said.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city commissioners have plans to revitalize the once-thriving Harlem District in the Downtown area. Currently, many buildings sit empty and in disrepair.

City leaders hope an injection of money will bring back business.

“This structure, you know, was historic. A lot of them sit kind of abandoned, and we haven’t had a lot of retailers come back to this area,” said Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young.

Commissioner Demetrius Young recalled a time when the area was bustling with black-owned...
Commissioner Demetrius Young recalled a time when the area was bustling with black-owned businesses.(walb)

Now there’s a chance to bring back what once was the bustling district after the city commission voted 5-1 to move forward with a revitalization plan.

“The new Carter’s Grill is going to be built and it’s going to be retail shops,” Young said.

The first phase of the project is for 10 new townhomes — at a cost of about $14 million. The second phase includes more housing and business improvements. That will cost about $7 million. The Harlem Renaissance Foundation is asking the city for a $2.3 million loan as part of the first phase expenses.

Several parts of the Harlem District have been left in disrepair.
Several parts of the Harlem District have been left in disrepair.(walb)

“It’s being developed from the inside out, and I think that that’s important to show that an area where there’s been a lack of investment, that we internally are making that level of investment back into the community,” said Latoya Cutts, a Harlem Renaissance Foundation development consultant.

The Ritz Cultural Center is also a part of the plan. U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop has already set aside $2.3 million to revitalize the center. but more funds are needed.

“It’s going to represent new energy, new resources in a much-needed area,” Young said.

He added that he expects to have phase one of the project started by spring 2024. Right now, the commission is hoping in the next 15-30 days, a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Harlem Renaissance cooperation will be signed, so they can start construction on the revitalization project.

