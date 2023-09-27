We're Hiring Wednesday
ABAC nursing program to host run to help raise funds for nursing program

The funds generated by the run will go towards the Lisa Purvis Allison Spirit of Nursing...
The funds generated by the run will go towards the Lisa Purvis Allison Spirit of Nursing scholarship.
By Jim Wallace
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The ABAC School of Nursing and Health Sciences is hosting its 11th Annual Run for the Nurses 5K and half marathon to raise money for an important cause.

“This is for scholarship funds, for our nursing students. We have about 200 nursing students in the program. There’s such a need for nurses still in Georgia currently. So this kind of helps our nursing students with funding and opportunities,” Christy Blanchett, Program Support Specialist at ABAC School of Nursing and Health Sciences, said.

The Lisa Purvis Allison Spirit of Nursing scholarship was started in honor of Lisa Purvis Allison, who was a previous nursing student who graduated but lost her battle to cancer. The event was also created in her honor, according to Blanchett.

Blanchett said that the nursing program admits about 50 students each semester.

“Each time that we admit students, unfortunately, we are still at a point that we have to turn them away. So, there is an admission process but we are we have a great reputation with the ABAC School of Nursing and students. Travel from all over to attend our programs, so we’re very thankful for that,” she said.

The nursing program takes sponsorships because the run is the only event that they do annually to raise scholarship funds for its students.

“So you know, we don’t do anything, anything else throughout the year. So we’ll definitely we’ll take any kind of sponsorship, any organizations that wants to support this event and then of course, you can run the 5K. Your half marathon as well,” Blanchett said.

The run will be on Oct. 28 from 8-11 a.m. at 2802 Moore Hwy in Tifton. People can sign up for either the 5K or half marathon runs.

Tickets for the 5K are $30 and tickets for the half marathon are $60. Ticket prices will increase after Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to sign up for the run.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

