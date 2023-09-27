2 arrests made in connection to an Albany shooting-death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two arrests have been made in connection to a June homicide in Albany.

On June 10, Semario Watkins was found shot to death in the roadway on the 200 block of North Broadway Street, police say.

After an investigation, Tommy Charles Stewart III, 25, was arrested on Wednesday on the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue with multiple charges connected to Watkin’s death, Albany police confirmed.

He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Two weapons were reportedly found during a search warrant and are currently being examined for a link to other local crimes.

Another suspect, Samquithera Tyshon, was also charged in connection to the investigation. She faces charges of hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Police say other charges are expected in the case.

If anyone has any information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.