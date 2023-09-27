1 dead, 2 injured in Valdosta shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Valdosta Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Willie Houseal Drive across from the northwest corner of Scott Park.

When Valdosta police got to the scene, they said they found one dead, one person with a wound to their chest and a third person who was shot in the leg.

The person shot in the chest has a murder warrant out of Florida but is not currently suspected in this shooting, according to a statement from VPD.

