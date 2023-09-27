We're Hiring Wednesday
1 dead, 2 injured in Valdosta shooting

We are working to confirm more information on the shooting.
We are working to confirm more information on the shooting.(MGN)
By Mackenzie Petrie and WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Valdosta Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Willie Houseal Drive across from the northwest corner of Scott Park.

When Valdosta police got to the scene, they said they found one dead, one person with a wound to their chest and a third person who was shot in the leg.

The person shot in the chest has a murder warrant out of Florida but is not currently suspected in this shooting, according to a statement from VPD.

We are working to find out more information on the victims. Stay with WALB for updates.

