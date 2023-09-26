We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Unsettled for a few days

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following an amazing first weekend of Fall, the delightful conditions continue albeit with warm upper 80s low 90s. Tonight, mostly clear with seasonal lows upper 60s.

As an old front meanders, look for changes as early as tomorrow. Tuesday brings increasing clouds then scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some get wet while most remain dry. However unsettled weather peaks on Wednesday with periods of heavy rain then more on Thursday before ending. Over the next 3 days rainfall amounts will vary from 1-3″+ with the potential for isolated flash flooding.

Not as warm with clouds and rain chances holding as highs drop from the mid 80s into the upper 70s while lows continue in the upper 60s.

Drier with moderating temperatures Friday through the weekend into next week. Still slightly below average highs low 80s and lows mid 60s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Phillippe likely stays under hurricane strength as it tracks over the central Atlantic. In the far eastern Atlantic, there’s a tropical wave with a high probability of development the next 7 days. The system is projected to turn north with no threat to land. The NHC has dropped the probability of any development with the area of interest in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
The collision happened on N. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Americus on Tuesday night.
GSP: 2 dead in Americus head-on collision
A photo of Alicia Hodges.
Missing Albany woman with schizophrenia has been found
Willie Jones has accomplished a huge milestone and he was able to celebrate with friends and...
Albany native, former head butler of Nilo Plantation celebrates 100th birthday
The annual Plains Peanut Festival not only highlights Georgia farmers but also the cash crop:...
Carters make surprise appearance at 26th Annual Peanut Festival

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday Sept 25
Those in Lowndes County are able to visit their community park after Home Depot associates...
Home Depot gives back to Valdosta community parks after Hurricane Idalia
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast