Unsettled for a few days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following an amazing first weekend of Fall, the delightful conditions continue albeit with warm upper 80s low 90s. Tonight, mostly clear with seasonal lows upper 60s.

As an old front meanders, look for changes as early as tomorrow. Tuesday brings increasing clouds then scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some get wet while most remain dry. However unsettled weather peaks on Wednesday with periods of heavy rain then more on Thursday before ending. Over the next 3 days rainfall amounts will vary from 1-3″+ with the potential for isolated flash flooding.

Not as warm with clouds and rain chances holding as highs drop from the mid 80s into the upper 70s while lows continue in the upper 60s.

Drier with moderating temperatures Friday through the weekend into next week. Still slightly below average highs low 80s and lows mid 60s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Phillippe likely stays under hurricane strength as it tracks over the central Atlantic. In the far eastern Atlantic, there’s a tropical wave with a high probability of development the next 7 days. The system is projected to turn north with no threat to land. The NHC has dropped the probability of any development with the area of interest in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

