We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

AAA ranking: Albany has the cheapest gas in the country

Albany the price for regular gas is $3.10 a gallon
By Fallon Howard
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - According to AAA, Albany has the cheapest gas in the country.

Right now, in Albany, the average price for regular gas is $3.10 a gallon. Many other Georgia cities see prices about 30 cents more a gallon. WALB talked with drivers about those lower prices at the pump.

“Considering Douglasville is over $3.30 so to get here and get to $2.96 that feels really good. I’m probably going to fill up twice before I head back,” said Khutsana Pugh, a Douglasville resident.

Right now, according to AAA, the average price for regular gas in Albany is $3.10. WALB spoke with some drivers who are from outside of the metro Albany area, and they said gas is much more expensive.

“In our last report, we put out the lowest gas prices in the state and the highest. And for some time now, Albany has been the lowest certainly in the state, and really it ranks lower than not many metro areas across the country,” said Garrett Townsend, secondary media contact for AAA.

“I’m saving about 30-40 cents a gallon, and that really helps because I’m on a fixed income. It’s really helpful as much as the rest of the prices are going up. So as long as it stays under $3, I’m good to go,” said Mike Morgans, a Leesburg resident.

We saw a number of motorists from Florida today filling up in Albany. One Albany man says he can see the difference these gas prices have on his business.

“With that many crews going that many places, we fill up literally four or five times a day with a crew that size. The impact is you know can add up to thousands in the course of a week,” said Scott Nichols, a Leesburg resident.

You’ll see these prices across Albany this week, up until the holiday season. If you would like to see a breakdown of prices across the country, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Jones has accomplished a huge milestone and he was able to celebrate with friends and...
Albany native, former head butler of Nilo Plantation celebrates 100th birthday
With the assistance of the Valdosta Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, and a K9 Unit, the...
2 arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Valdosta, facing several charges
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
A photo of Alicia Hodges.
Missing Albany woman with schizophrenia has been found
The fire was in front of the Books-A-Million at the Albany Mall.
Cigarette butt cause of fire outside the Albany Mall, officials say

Latest News

We are reaching out to the Tifton Police Department for information on any legal actions that...
35 students treated after pepper spray exposure on a Tift Co. school bus
Valdosta State University Choral students will be performing at the international music...
Valdosta State Choral Students raise funds to perform in Portugal and Spain
ABAC Rodeo Club presents Bulls and Broncs Rodeo event
ABAC Rodeo Club presents Bulls and Broncs Rodeo event
South Georgia advocates for the Hispanic community are making sure their contributions to our...
City of Cairo celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month