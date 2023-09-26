We're Hiring Wednesday
Jim Boyd Construction is HIRING Heavy Diesel Mechanics(Jim Boyd)
By WALB Sales
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Jim Boyd has built a team at Jim Boyd Construction that has an outstanding reputation among clients, architects, engineers, subcontractors, and other construction professionals.

We are looking to expand our team of experienced Heavy Diesel Mechanics.

Must have experience to do precise work to maintain & repair trucks & heavy equipment.

Apply HERE.

