Umbrella time! Scattered showers and storms northwest and widespread activity southeast today. Showers linger tomorrow. Afternoon temps drop from the low-mid 80 today to the upper 70s tomorrow. Drier air moves-in by the end of the week. The weekend looks seasonable and sunny. It turns even drier early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

