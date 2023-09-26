We're Hiring Wednesday
Wet weather through the mid-week
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Umbrella time! Scattered showers and storms northwest and widespread activity southeast today. Showers linger tomorrow. Afternoon temps drop from the low-mid 80 today to the upper 70s tomorrow. Drier air moves-in by the end of the week. The weekend looks seasonable and sunny. It turns even drier early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

