Drier weather before the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with light to moderate rain and cooler 70s Tuesday afternoon. Following a brief break through the evening, more rain arrives after midnight for a rather wet Wednesday morning. With periods of heavy rain isolated flash flooding is possible. Showers gradually taper off through the afternoon however clouds linger. Thursday breezy northeast winds usher in drier air which allows for clearing and more sunshine the end of the week.

For now, highs hold in the upper 70s around 80 and lows near 70 through Thursday. Temperatures moderate Friday into next week staying slightly below to near average with highs low-mid 80s and lows mid 60s. Delightful Fall weather continues in the new month.

In the tropics, wind shear is preventing Tropical Storm Phillippe from further development over the central Atlantic. The extended track remains uncertain. In the far eastern Atlantic, there’s a 90% chance that a tropical wave will develop over the next 7 days. Too early for any potential impacts to land.

