Company proposes bringing solar panels to Sumter County, approval pending

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - People in Sumter County are debating whether or not to allow a solar company to put up solar panels in Americus. WALB was at an open house where SA Solar answered questions.

This room is more than just a presentation but it is a chance for residents to have a voice about where they see this project going. On Oct. 26, it will go in front of the planning and zoning board, and then to the county commissioner in November.

SA Solar has already applied for the local permit needed. The project, if approved, will be over a $200 million total investment. The solar panel will cover 22 acres of land but organizers from Sustainable Sumter want to see more done.

“Is there something else we can do with that land with that vegetation that is under the solar panels,” said Mark Simmons, president of Sustainable Sumter.

Joe Bostick is a Camilla resident but owns land in Sumter County. He came out to the meeting since he is pro-solar and can already see some benefits that could serve everyone.

“The pros certainly out ways the cons of it. Less gas and cold burn for electricity generation which is in everybody’s best interest as everyone breathes air,” said Bostick.

Some neighbors are undecided. Don Nordwall says he wants to see the company make a commitment to Sumter County.

“What commitment would a corporation like Samsung have long-term to the citizens of Sumter County? How can they make this a showcase for their efforts to build these installations,” said Don Nordwall, an Americus Resident.

To find out more information about this project, click here.

