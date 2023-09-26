Albany Police Department Wants You! Great Pay and Benefits

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department wants you. Make a difference. Join our Team today!

Many positions are open and ready for you to make the decision to say yes, I am going to apply.

The starting salary is $24.039/hr or $50,001.12/annually.

That is for those applicants who are not POST-certified. Those applicants who are POST-certified will start at a higher rate depending on experience and qualifications.

The City of Albany offers retirement plans including employee contribution and employer matching rate through a 401(a) pension plan, the city’s employee mandatory pension plan, or a 457 plan. A full range of leave, insurance benefits and other benefits are provided. A health clinic is available at no charge for medical plan participants.

See our open positions here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.