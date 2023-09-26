4 arrested for breaking into vehicles, after lost game of hide and seek in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD), with the assistance of a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) K9 Unit, arrested two adults and two juveniles for breaking into vehicles, after a lost the game of hide and seek, officials say.

On Saturday, just before 1:00 a.m. VPD responded to the apartments on the 1500 block of East Park Avenue after a citizen called E911 to report that four males were seen breaking into cars, according to VPD.

The reports says, the caller also stated that one appeared to have a handgun, and a detailed description of what the suspects were wearing was given.

When an officer arrived on the scene and observed the suspects, they ran leading the officer on a short foot pursuit.

According to VPD, Phillipe Chisolm,18, Alonzo Eugene Shelley,18, and a 15-year-old juvenile, were arrested without incident. Officers recovered property from the three suspects, connecting them to thefts.

A K9 Unit from the LCSO, later responded to assist officers with locating the fourth suspect. The K9 tracked to a wooded area and found the 16-year-old male juvenile. Upon searching the area, officers found the handgun.

Both Chisolm and Shelley were transported to Lowndes County Jail, and have been charged with entering an auto with the intent to commit a theft-felony and obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

Officers contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice and have charged the juveniles with entering an auto with the intent to commit a theft-felony and obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

VPD says, the 16-year-old male juvenile faces additional charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and possession of a firearm under the age of 18 years of age-misdemeanor.

This case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

