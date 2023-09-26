We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

4 arrested for breaking into vehicles, after lost game of hide and seek in Valdosta

Two adults and two juveniles were arrested for breaking into vehicles, after a lost the game of...
Two adults and two juveniles were arrested for breaking into vehicles, after a lost the game of hide and seek, officials say.(KTTC)
By Ty Grant and WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD), with the assistance of a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) K9 Unit, arrested two adults and two juveniles for breaking into vehicles, after a lost the game of hide and seek, officials say.

On Saturday, just before 1:00 a.m. VPD responded to the apartments on the 1500 block of East Park Avenue after a citizen called E911 to report that four males were seen breaking into cars, according to VPD.

The reports says, the caller also stated that one appeared to have a handgun, and a detailed description of what the suspects were wearing was given.

When an officer arrived on the scene and observed the suspects, they ran leading the officer on a short foot pursuit.

According to VPD, Phillipe Chisolm,18, Alonzo Eugene Shelley,18, and a 15-year-old juvenile, were arrested without incident. Officers recovered property from the three suspects, connecting them to thefts.

A K9 Unit from the LCSO, later responded to assist officers with locating the fourth suspect. The K9 tracked to a wooded area and found the 16-year-old male juvenile. Upon searching the area, officers found the handgun.

Both Chisolm and Shelley were transported to Lowndes County Jail, and have been charged with entering an auto with the intent to commit a theft-felony and obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

Officers contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice and have charged the juveniles with  entering an auto with the intent to commit a theft-felony and obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

VPD says, the 16-year-old male juvenile faces additional charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and possession of a firearm under the age of 18 years of age-misdemeanor.

This case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Jones has accomplished a huge milestone and he was able to celebrate with friends and...
Albany native, former head butler of Nilo Plantation celebrates 100th birthday
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
With the assistance of the Valdosta Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, and a K9 Unit, the...
2 arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Valdosta, facing several charges
A photo of Alicia Hodges.
Missing Albany woman with schizophrenia has been found
The fire was in front of the Books-A-Million at the Albany Mall.
Cigarette butt cause of fire outside the Albany Mall, officials say

Latest News

The program focuses on one-on-one teaching to limit the fear of learning a new language.
Thomas Co. Public Library to begin offering English classes for non-native speakers
If approved, construction will begin in 2025.
Company looks to bring solar panels to Sumter County, approval pending
SA Solar is currently working on a proposed project. If approved, it will begin construction in...
Company looks to bring solar panels to Sumter County, approval pending
The library system has heard arguments from both sides of the controversy.
Thomas Co. Public Library to begin offering English classes for non-native speakers