Phoebe offering 100 free 3-D mammograms in October

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Phoebe’s Carlton Breast Health Center will be offering 100 free 3-D mammograms in October to women who are uninsured and are due for their annual screening.

“We’re excited to once again offer this service to our community. Early detection is the key to preventing late-stage breast cancer and leads to more favorable outcomes,” says Ursula Dennis-Mathis, Oncology Quality Director at Phoebe Cancer Center.

The free 3-D mammograms will be provided to the first 100 eligible women who make appointments at the Carlton Breast Health Center.

To be considered for one of the free breast tomosynthesis screenings, each applicant must meet the following criteria:

not had a mammogram in the last 12 months

age 40 or older

not experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately)

uninsured

not pregnant

live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be offering 50 free mammogram screenings

must have a referring physician



Please note that this event is only for mammogram screening and does not apply to follow-up imaging needs.

Carlton Breast Health Center began using 3-D mammography (breast tomosynthesis) over 5 years ago. During a tomosynthesis exam, multiple, low-dose images of the breast are acquired at different angles. The 3-D view of the breast tissue helps radiologists identify and characterize individual breast structures without the confusion of overlapping tissue.

Tomosynthesis technology has a 40 percent higher invasive cancer detection rate than conventional 2-D mammography alone and provides up to a 40 percent reduction in false positive recalls. The system also offers exceptional sharp images and ergonomic design for patient comfort.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women. For 2023, The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 297,790 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed, roughly 55,720 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ will be diagnosed (DCIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer), and that nearly 43,700 people will lose their battle with the disease.

The Carlton Breast Health Center urges women to remember breast cancer screenings are an important part of personal health.

To schedule an appointment, call Phoebe Patient Contact Center at (229) 312-4800. Scheduling for the free mammograms will begin Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2023.

