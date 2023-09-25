We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

New Technology Saving Livers and Lives

Last year marked the ninth year in a row of record-setting liver transplantations.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Last year marked the ninth year in a row of record-setting liver transplantations. More than 9,200 people across the country received a liver, most from a deceased donor, but several hundred from a living one. Today, livers that were once thought not good enough for transplantation are being revitalized and reused.

Since the 1960′s, livers have been kept on ice for up to nine hours until transplantation – recently, that’s changed.

“Now, we connect these organs to special devices that infuse oxygen, blood, fluids into the organs,” says Northwestern Memorial Hospital transplant neurosurgeon, Daniel Borja, MD.

Using two different types of perfusion – cold and warm – to keep livers viable longer. Cold perfusion involves cooling the organ to 32 to 39 degrees Fahrenheit, slowing metabolism, reducing oxygen demand, and extending preservation up to 24 hours. Warm perfusion maintains the liver temperature at 98.6 degrees, mimicking the body condition for near-normal function and better assessment during transportation. It’s typically done for just a few hours.

Dr. Borja adds, “Livers that we would have been hesitant five years ago to do the transplant, now we can use, and the outcomes of the patient, the way the patient does after transplant is quite good.”

Even though more livers are being transplanted than ever before, more livers are needed. Right now, 10,000 people in the United States are on the waiting list for a liver transplant. The cold and warm perfusions are not just for livers – lung, heart and kidney transplant teams are also beginning to use them for transplantation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
The collision happened on N. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Americus on Tuesday night.
GSP: 2 dead in Americus head-on collision
A photo of Alicia Hodges.
Missing Albany woman with schizophrenia has been found
Willie Jones has accomplished a huge milestone and he was able to celebrate with friends and...
Albany native, former head butler of Nilo Plantation celebrates 100th birthday
The annual Plains Peanut Festival not only highlights Georgia farmers but also the cash crop:...
Carters make surprise appearance at 26th Annual Peanut Festival

Latest News

Last year marked the ninth year in a row of record-setting liver transplantations.
New Technology Saving Livers and Lives
An ACL tear is one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S., with between 150,000 and...
BEAR Implant Preserves the ACL
An ACL tear is one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S., with between 150,000 and...
BEAR Implant Preserves the ACL
According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, the U.S. has one of the highest costs of...
South Georgia man facing medical debt gets help from local nonprofit