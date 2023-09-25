We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Home Depot gives back to Valdosta community parks after Hurricane Idalia

Valdosta Lowndes Parks and Recreation has over 43 parks that were damaged by Hurricane Idalia.
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - “It’s actually just giving back. This is home to us. Whenever a natural disaster hits, you have to help home first before you can reach out to anywhere else,” Larena Young, Valdosta Home Depot store manager, said.

Following Hurricane Idalia, Home Deport stores in Valdosta, Albany, Moultrie and the RDC in Lake Park are volunteering to help nonprofits recover.

Valdosta Lowndes Parks and Recreation has over 43 parks damaged by the storm. Monday, the Home Depot Foundation volunteered to help clean up Clyatville Community Park.

Those in Lowndes County are able to visit their community park after Home Depot associates...
Those in Lowndes County are able to visit their community park after Home Depot associates helped clean up hurricane damage.(Source: WALB)

VLPRA grounds and maintenance crews have been working nonstop to clean and maintain all of the grounds and facilities across the city and the county.

Organizers say they were happy to hear from Home Depot volunteers to assist with cleaning up the community parks.

“We’re so happy that Home Depot came out here with over 40 volunteers. Obviously, we have quite a bit of damage with all of our parks in the city and the county, especially here at Clyatville Community Park,” George Page, the VLPRA executive director, said.

Those in Lowndes County are able to visit their community park after Home Depot associates...
Those in Lowndes County are able to visit their community park after Home Depot associates helped clean up hurricane damage.(Source: WALB)

The Home Depot Foundation, with Team Depot, is comprised of Home Depot associate volunteers who help communities affected by natural disasters.

“Any nonprofit is who we go and help in times of disaster to do things like we’ve done today. That’s what we’re trying to do get everybody back to normal and through the storm,” Scott Bass, operations manager of RDC Lake Park, said.

Those in Lowndes County are able to visit their community park after Home Depot associates...
Those in Lowndes County are able to visit their community park after Home Depot associates helped clean up hurricane damage.(Source: WALB)

The Home Depot Foundation with Team Depot is comprised of Home Depot associate volunteers, who help communities affected by natural disasters.

Since 2011, Team Depot has volunteered more than 2 million hours to address the immediate needs within its neighborhoods.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
The collision happened on N. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Americus on Tuesday night.
GSP: 2 dead in Americus head-on collision
A photo of Alicia Hodges.
Missing Albany woman with schizophrenia has been found
Willie Jones has accomplished a huge milestone and he was able to celebrate with friends and...
Albany native, former head butler of Nilo Plantation celebrates 100th birthday
The annual Plains Peanut Festival not only highlights Georgia farmers but also the cash crop:...
Carters make surprise appearance at 26th Annual Peanut Festival

Latest News

The fire was in front of the Books-A-Million at the Albany Mall.
Fire outside Albany Mall, official cause due to improper discard of cigarette bud
Dougherty County Sheriff's Department is inviting the community to a fun filled event!
Dougherty County's annual “Building Unity in the Community” BBQ is back
Sumter County will now have an open discussion for residents prior to the approval of...
Solar panels in Sumter Co. causing controversy
Dougherty County Commission is considering its options when it comes to selling buildings
Dougherty Co. Commission considers building repurpose