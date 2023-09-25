Home Depot gives back to Valdosta community parks after Hurricane Idalia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - “It’s actually just giving back. This is home to us. Whenever a natural disaster hits, you have to help home first before you can reach out to anywhere else,” Larena Young, Valdosta Home Depot store manager, said.

Following Hurricane Idalia, Home Deport stores in Valdosta, Albany, Moultrie and the RDC in Lake Park are volunteering to help nonprofits recover.

Valdosta Lowndes Parks and Recreation has over 43 parks damaged by the storm. Monday, the Home Depot Foundation volunteered to help clean up Clyatville Community Park.

Those in Lowndes County are able to visit their community park after Home Depot associates helped clean up hurricane damage. (Source: WALB)

VLPRA grounds and maintenance crews have been working nonstop to clean and maintain all of the grounds and facilities across the city and the county.

Organizers say they were happy to hear from Home Depot volunteers to assist with cleaning up the community parks.

“We’re so happy that Home Depot came out here with over 40 volunteers. Obviously, we have quite a bit of damage with all of our parks in the city and the county, especially here at Clyatville Community Park,” George Page, the VLPRA executive director, said.

The Home Depot Foundation, with Team Depot, is comprised of Home Depot associate volunteers who help communities affected by natural disasters.

“Any nonprofit is who we go and help in times of disaster to do things like we’ve done today. That’s what we’re trying to do get everybody back to normal and through the storm,” Scott Bass, operations manager of RDC Lake Park, said.

Since 2011, Team Depot has volunteered more than 2 million hours to address the immediate needs within its neighborhoods.

