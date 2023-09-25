City of Fitzgerald kicks-off annual Fall Festival

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with Director of Tourism, Arts and Culture for the City of Fitzgerald, Brandy Elrod to highlight the upcoming Fall Festival in Fitzgerald, Saturday Sept. 30.

They’ve got a big event coming up this week. The Fitzgerald Fall Festival. Tell me more, Brandy

“This year Fall Festival is a family friendly festival filled with music, food vendors, children’s activities and antique tractor show and parade. A fly in and more.”

So you’ve got a lot going on, and Friday night starts it off. You got a couple of movies. You got the “camping under the wings” and the “fly in” Friday movies Friday. Where is that going to be at and how can people get in?

“OK, so they “camping under the wing” and “fly in” movie is a family friendly event geared towards airplane airplane pilots and their family. It’s a new addition to the festival. This year we have been hosting a fly in and association with the fall festivals with growing success for years now. We felt like this was a great opportunity to further grow. This aspect of the event since the airport and the grass grass runway is adjacent to the Polk Park RV Park and Campground, participating pilots and their families can expect a casual dinner followed by popcorn and aviation themed movie in the park that evening.

Alright. And of course Saturday is going to be one of the very big days. What can people expect on Saturday?

“On Saturday, there will be a variety of vendors, artisans, craft and food vendors. There will be children’s activities, bounce houses, train rides, games and activities, including a skateboard demonstration and instruct. Options. There will be music throughout the day provided by the Highway 129 band and at the best music, the highlight of the festival is the Fitzgerald Antique tractor show and parade. There will be approximately 100 antique tractors on display throughout the day. In addition, the organizers of the tractor event have planned some fun. And entertaining tractor games, including the slowest tractor race, the tractor parade, will begin at 2:00 PM it’s going to be a great weekend.”

It sounds like a lots going on, so where can people get the times and directions of how to get to where all these events are going to be more information.

You can find more information about the schedule of all of the individual events that will be taking place throughout the weekend on the website www.fitzgeraldga.org You can also find out more information at the Fitzgerald Fall Festival Facebook page and the Fitzgerald Antique tractor show and parade. Facebook page the festival has free admission and parking. I did want to point out.

Brandy Elrod, Fitzgerald fall festival. Thank you very much.

“Thank you.”

