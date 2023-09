Heating up past 90° today with low humidity. More humid tomorrow with scattered showers and storms by afternoon. Rainy Wednesday with cooler afternoon temps in the 70s. Drier to end the week. The weekend looks wonderful again. Highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s with tons of sun.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.